3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $130,000

Affordable true 3 bedroom ranch home with a one car detached garage. cute house in Fabulous Florence. Three bedroom on the main floor with a full bath, living room, dining room and kitchen. New furnace in January of 2022 and roof is 3 years old. Home to be sold as is AMA

