Starter home or investment property complete w great tenant! 1.5 story w 3 bedrooms & updated bath. Large bedrooms upstairs with possible 4th to be finished off. Wood floors in dining & living room. Main floor laundry is a bonus! Off street parking. Heat pump; AC(2016), roof (2012). Tenant is month to month.
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $130,000
The Nebraska women's basketball team was rocked Saturday afternoon with the news that assistant Chuck Love was being suspended with pay and guard Ashley Scoggin has been removed from the roster.
The immediate question of how the Huskers would respond after NU suspended associate head coach Chuck Love and removed starting guard Ashley Scoggin from the roster was a 23-point win.
State Sen. Mike Groene says he is resigning from the Legislature and pulling out of a race for NU regent after reports emerged Friday that he photographed a female staff member without her permission.
From the first girls state tournament to Garrett Grice's fourth title to five teams being crowned champions, history was made at the Nebraska high school state wrestling tournament.
Join us for live coverage of the Nebraska high school state wrestling championships at the CHI Health Center.
Rumors may spread that the coach is leaving Omaha, but don't believe them. Especially not after his best coaching job at Creighton, or anywhere else, this season.
Fred Hoiberg's first memories of Chicago are positive, but as his Huskers travel to play Northwestern — mired in a 1-14 Big Ten season — the painful recollections return that resemble his time in Lincoln.
A day after Sen. Mike Groene said he would resign after admitting to photographing a former staff member, a fellow lawmaker called for an investigation into possible criminal violations.
Check out the results from the first day of the Nebraska high school boys state wrestling tournament.
A significant cold front is expected to drop into eastern Nebraska late Monday with below-freezing temperatures and dangerous wind chills lasting throughout the week.