3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $130,000

Starter home or investment property complete w great tenant! 1.5 story w 3 bedrooms & updated bath. Large bedrooms upstairs with possible 4th to be finished off. Wood floors in dining & living room. Main floor laundry is a bonus! Off street parking. Heat pump; AC(2016), roof (2012). Tenant is month to month.

