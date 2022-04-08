 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $135,000

South Omaha Buyers! Here you go!!! Many updates in the last couple of years. New vinyl siding '20, new carpet '20, new kitchen vinyl flooring '20, new laminate flooring '20. New interior paint '22, Newer A/C unit. Newer Vinyl Windows, some interior doors are new. Alley access with parking pad for a couple of cars. Nice front enclosed porch and flat backyard to enjoy with family and friends. The lower level is unfinished to add more square feet. This won't last! Schedule your appointment TODAY!!!

