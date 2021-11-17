Brand New Furnace for those chilly nights! This home has a ton of new updates and upgrades and is waiting for you to call it home. New kitchen that includes White cabinets, granite countertops, new stainless-steel appliances that are INCLUDED. Gleaming refinished hardwood floors completed the freshly painted main level living room and dining room with a HUGE picture window with a view for miles that include the Missouri River. To finish out the main level there is nice size bedroom. Upstairs there is an completely renovated bath with generous storage situated between the 2 additional bedrooms that have sparkling lighting. The exterior of the home has NEW siding that is crisp white and a classic new exterior door! Great Front porch to spend the cool fall evenings enjoying all the fall color. This home also has off street parking in the back. All new plumbing and new sewer line to the street. Walking distance to Mandela Elementary. This home is MOVE IN READY!
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $135,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Several members of the Nebraska volleyball team were moved to tears following an incident where multiple Husker fans shouted at three Maryland players who knelt during the national anthem.
- Updated
Five educators interviewed by The World-Herald said they were overworked, stressed, micromanaged and paid too little for the job. They ultimately left teaching to find new professions.
- Updated
- 7 min to read
Nebraska has had five head coaches this century, but only twice before has the man in charge made mass staff changes similar to what Scott Frost did. Evan Bland breaks down how those moves worked out.
Nebraska leaders 'disappointed' by response toward Maryland players who knelt during national anthem
- Updated
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green, Nebraska A.D. Trev Alberts joined NU coach John Cook in expressing disappointment in several fans' response before Friday night's volleyball match at the Devaney Center.
- Updated
Scott Frost is searching for answers for the Nebraska football program. Something that will save his coaching career. Tom Shatel has a suggestion on where Frost should start. Call Frank Solich.
- Updated
A second grade teacher who taught elementary school in Bennet, Nebraska, died Saturday in a hunting accident in Pawnee County.
- Updated
Nebraska’s offense could stand to get a lot better in a key area: Sheer efficiency. In one metric, yards per point, Scott Frost’s team was worse than the offenses run by Danny Langsdorf and Tim Beck.
- Updated
- 8 min to read
The story of the season and The World-Herald's 2021 All-Nebraska softball team is offense. Get to know the 13 athletes who were selected to this year's team.
- Updated
Four OPS employees detailed for the school board Monday evening how staffing shortages are interrupting classroom education. "The district is on a precipice of a disaster," one teacher said.
- Updated
Scott Frost’s base salary — reduced to $4 million for the 2022 season — may be increased back to $5 million, along with a one-year extension, should the Husker coach meet agreed-upon “metrics.”