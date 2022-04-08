3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $135,000

Beautiful 1.5 story bungalow home located in the heart of the city. Home has been well-loved and ready for new owners. Beautiful well-maintained original hardwood floors throughout the home. Walk upstairs to a spacious bedroom along with 2 additional main floor bedrooms, amazing craftsmanship built-in cabinets and window seat. Home is situated next to a community garden and spacious backyard with no neighbors. Add this beautiful home to your list of must see properties.