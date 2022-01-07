Open Sun 1-3! Cute as a button and completely move-in ready! This absolutely darling 1.5 Story has been completely remodeled and is ready for you to call home! It oozes with the perfect blend of character, charm and updates galore and at a price you don't want to miss! The inside will dazzle you with delight with it's super cozy living spaces; soaring ceilings and craftsmanship throughout. Updates include fresh paint; new flooring; upgraded kitchen with tons of cabinets and counters plus all appliances are included too; a big laundry room with access to the basement; main floor bedroom plus two additional bedrooms on the 2nd floor that will impress you with their size; darling bathroom with tile surround and oodles of natural sunshine beaming inside all the way around! Nestled on a corner lot, you'll love the front porch and sizable backyard too! Close proximity to downtown Benson's retail, dining & loads more top tops this cutie off as a must see, so hurry here to call it yours today!
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $135,000
