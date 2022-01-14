3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $135,000

Ready-to-move-in Benson gem. This is the perfect starter home as it is extremely maintainable. This house is the peak of efficiency when it comes to utilizing square feet. Once you step into the spacious living room, you wouldn't believe there are 3 whole bedrooms in this house each with their own closets! The 1 car garage has extra length for larger vehicles or extra storage. The kitchen boasts ample counter space along with beautiful cabinet work. With brand new carpets and a newer roof, this house is ready to be yours the moment you turn the key.