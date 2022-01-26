 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $136,000

This fantastic home could be yours! Great location and interstate access very close. Close to schools. Full basement, just waiting for you to finish it. Cute covered front porch was made for relaxing. Ceramic floor in living room, kitchen, and front porch. You must see it.

