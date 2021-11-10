NEW, NEW, NEW! This home has a ton of new updates and upgrades and is waiting for you to call it home. New kitchen that includes White cabinets, granite countertops, new stainless-steel appliances that are INCLUDED. Gleaming refinished hardwood floors completed the freshly painted main level living room and dining room with a HUGE picture window with a view for miles that include the Missouri River. To finish out the main level there is nice size bedroom. Upstairs there is an completely renovated bath with generous storage situated between the 2 additional bedrooms that have sparkling lighting. The exterior of the home has NEW siding that is crisp white and a classic new exterior door! Great Front porch to spend the cool fall evenings enjoying all the fall color. This home also has off street parking in the back. Walking distance to Mandela Elementary. If your looking for a home that is MOVE IN READY! This is it Schedule your showing today.
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $138,000
