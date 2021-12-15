Come see this home that just hit the market! You will be welcomed into this home with a spacious floor plan, roomy living area, bright natural light, wood style flooring throughout the main floor, and more! The large kitchen boasts an ample amount of cabinet countertop space and there are 3 spacious bedrooms. Enjoy your weekends out in the expansive backyard with a large deck, loads of space for furry friends to run, and host a fire-pit this fall - perfect for entertaining! This is the one that you don't want to miss, so stop that car and schedule your private tour today! AMA.
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $139,900
