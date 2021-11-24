Super cute and spacious, tall ceilings and updated within. Stucco exterior is in great shape and the layout is unique and functional and filled with charm. Furnace is brand new & 2 car detached garage has electricity! Currently rented for $500/month, zoned R5(35)* & being sold with or without the 3 neighboring properties. If rezoned to commercial, this would be an epic store front on busy and redeveloping Vinton Street!
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $140,000
