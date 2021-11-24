3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $140,000

Super cute and spacious, tall ceilings and updated within. Stucco exterior is in great shape and the layout is unique and functional and filled with charm. Furnace is brand new & 2 car detached garage has electricity! Currently rented for $500/month, zoned R5(35)* & being sold with or without the 3 neighboring properties. If rezoned to commercial, this would be an epic store front on busy and redeveloping Vinton Street!