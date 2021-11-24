 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $140,000

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $140,000

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $140,000

Super cute and spacious, tall ceilings and updated within. Stucco exterior is in great shape and the layout is unique and functional and filled with charm. Furnace is brand new & 2 car detached garage has electricity! Currently rented for $500/month, zoned R5(35)* & being sold with or without the 3 neighboring properties. If rezoned to commercial, this would be an epic store front on busy and redeveloping Vinton Street!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert