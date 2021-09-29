 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $140,000

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $140,000

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $140,000

Cute Midtown 1.5 story with hard to find, attached 2 car garage! Enjoy your morning coffee or a good book out on the spacious enclosed front porch! Updated kitchen has newer cabinets, new flooring, ceramic tile backsplash, dining area and stainless gas range! Main floor, full bathroom has claw foot tub and ceramic tile. Lower level has finished space to have additional non-conforming bedrooms or family room space and full bathroom. Backyard features patio area and firepit. Property to be sold as-is.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert