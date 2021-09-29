3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $140,000

Cute Midtown 1.5 story with hard to find, attached 2 car garage! Enjoy your morning coffee or a good book out on the spacious enclosed front porch! Updated kitchen has newer cabinets, new flooring, ceramic tile backsplash, dining area and stainless gas range! Main floor, full bathroom has claw foot tub and ceramic tile. Lower level has finished space to have additional non-conforming bedrooms or family room space and full bathroom. Backyard features patio area and firepit. Property to be sold as-is.