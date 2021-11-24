3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $144,500

Completely Updated & Affordable Home in an established neighborhood. You’ll enjoy a NEW Master Suite, as well as an updated kitchen and bathrooms. The world will seem brighter looking through the new windows and with all the fresh flooring, cabinets, and light fixtures, too! But, what’s Most Exciting is the completely new electrical wiring and plumbing throughout the house. If you’re looking for a historic home that’s been given new life, with fresh paint inside and out, call today for your personal showing. It’s Move-In ready and waiting for your personal touch! AMA Easy access to interstate, downtown, schools and shopping!