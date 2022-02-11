 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $145,000

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $145,000

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $145,000

Affordable housing DOES exist! Wonderful home, tucked away in the neighborhood, that is move-in ready, with all appliances included. Enjoy the great lot with a backyard that backs up to a nice, open green space w/walking trails to the park, to give it a park-like setting. Incredible opportunity for an investor or someone who is handy and willing to put in a little sweat equity. House does need work, but is priced accordingly, and will make the next person a wonderful place to call home! AC replaced in 2012 and new roof in 2020. This won't last long!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert