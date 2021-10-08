 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $145,000

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $145,000

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $145,000

NEW ROOF just installed! Updated electrical, brand new carpet & appliances & recently remodeled throughout, this Benson beauty is TURN KEY! Other highlights include a fully fenced backyard, deck, two living areas & a LARGE walk-in closet off the primary bedroom. It also has a great layout, making a smart use of space & has ample room for storage. The location can't be beat, only a 3 minute drive to downtown Benson! Parks, schools & entertainment are all nearby & the neighborhood is quiet with many mature trees. FHA/VA accepted, so first-time homebuyers, look no further! Seller is a licensed Nebraska real estate agent.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert