3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $145,000

NEW ROOF just installed! Updated electrical, brand new carpet & appliances & recently remodeled throughout, this Benson beauty is TURN KEY! Other highlights include a fully fenced backyard, deck, two living areas & a LARGE walk-in closet off the primary bedroom. It also has a great layout, making a smart use of space & has ample room for storage. The location can't be beat, only a 3 minute drive to downtown Benson! Parks, schools & entertainment are all nearby & the neighborhood is quiet with many mature trees. FHA/VA accepted, so first-time homebuyers, look no further! Seller is a licensed Nebraska real estate agent.