Cute Midtown 1.5 story with hard to find, attached 2 car garage! Enjoy your morning coffee or a good book out on the spacious enclosed front porch! Updated kitchen has newer cabinets, new flooring, ceramic tile backsplash, dining area and stainless gas range! Main floor, full bathroom has claw foot tub and ceramic tile. Lower level has finished space to have additional non-conforming bedrooms or family room space and full bathroom. Backyard features patio area and firepit. Property to be sold as-is.
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $145,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A generation of Omahans — and newcomers to the city — likely are unaware that Peony Park, the major amusement spot from the 1930s through 1994, was at 78th and Cass Streets.
- Updated
After each game, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon hands out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Oklahoma game.
- Updated
The Rev. Michael F. Gutgsell, former chancellor of the Archdiocese of Omaha, is accused of stealing $179,000 from another priest and $96,000 from a parish in Springfield.
- Updated
There will be no consolations or moral victories. But Nebraska's 23-16 loss to Oklahoma — this Surprise of the Century — is complicated, writes Tom Shatel.
- Updated
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Monday that the state is bringing back an online dashboard to track COVID cases and hospitalizations.
- Updated
The Game of the Century legends gathered at halftime to culminate a week of nostalgia for (arguably) college football’s greatest game. But Saturday wasn’t just a history lesson, writes Dirk Chatelain.
- Updated
A former Bellevue police officer awaiting trial on charges of felony assault and evidence tampering after the death of his girlfriend was himself found dead early Sunday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
- Updated
This brain drain means major long-term harm to the state, writes a Nebraska native now living in New York.
- Updated
The what-ifs of Nebraska's loss to Oklahoma had Scott Frost both “proud” and “disappointed.” When asked which of those feelings coursed through him hottest, he couldn’t choose. Both, he said.
- Updated
After four weeks of tinkering, Husker coach John Cook said Monday that he knows the lineup he'll use to start Big Ten play this week — he just wasn't ready to publicly reveal it yet.