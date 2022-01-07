SHOWINGS ONLY DURING OPEN HOUSE THIS WEEKEND SAT & SUN JAN 8-9; 1-3 PM Great home for the first time buyer! Beautiful oak floors, arched doorways and original woodwork show the true character of this home! Updated bath, huge bedroom attic and finished basement. You’ll love entertaining on your oversized deck and fenced backyard. Large 2 car garage. New furnace 2021. New microwave in 2020. Bathroom & sink in basement w skeleton shower. Home being sold as-is.
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $149,900
