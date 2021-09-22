 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $150,000

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $150,000

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $150,000

SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOM HOME LOCATED WITHIN MINUTES FROM DOWTOWN. HOME HAS BEAUTIFUL WOOD-WORK THROUGHOUT, WITH WOOD FLOORING. THE KITCHEN HAS A SPERATE PANTRY AREA, HALF BATH, ALONG WITH NEW CABINETS, COUNTERTOPS AND FLOORING. A SUNPORCH LOCATED NEXT TO THE LIVING ROOM, AND A FORMAL DINING ROOM ALL ON THE MAIN FLOOR. UPSTAIRS HAS THREE BEDRROMS AND A FULL BATH. THE BASEMENT HAS PLENTY OF SPACE FOR STORAGE.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert