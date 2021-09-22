3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $150,000

SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOM HOME LOCATED WITHIN MINUTES FROM DOWTOWN. HOME HAS BEAUTIFUL WOOD-WORK THROUGHOUT, WITH WOOD FLOORING. THE KITCHEN HAS A SPERATE PANTRY AREA, HALF BATH, ALONG WITH NEW CABINETS, COUNTERTOPS AND FLOORING. A SUNPORCH LOCATED NEXT TO THE LIVING ROOM, AND A FORMAL DINING ROOM ALL ON THE MAIN FLOOR. UPSTAIRS HAS THREE BEDRROMS AND A FULL BATH. THE BASEMENT HAS PLENTY OF SPACE FOR STORAGE.