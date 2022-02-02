3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $150,000

This property is a combination of residence and retail space. The unique layout could be ideal for a home-based business or a business with living quarters. Combines a Retail Store Front with a 3 Bed, 2-story Residence. Retail Front has a bathroom on the main level. Basement has 2 half bathrooms (1 with a shower). Music/Rec room set up on the top level. Enclosed sunporch off of kitchen. Plenty off-street parking available. Property to be sold AS-IS - Seller not interested in make additional repairs.