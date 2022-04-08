 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $150,000

Located within walking distance of downtown Benson. Ceiling fans in living room and all 3 bedrooms. Rec-Room and 2 large storage areas in basement. Upgraded windows. New within last 6 months include but not limited to plumbing, electrical, roof, leaf guard gutters, insulation, deck, kitchen, some flooring, 95% efficiency furnace, paint, ceilings and walls. Kitchen has soft closures, granite countertops and SS appliances. Fenced back yard with an above ground pool. (Seller will have pool removed if requested) Shed *See Associated Docs for list of updates of just under $120,000.00 within last 6 months due to a fire. Back of home caught fire due to a grill fall 2021. AMA

