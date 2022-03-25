3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $150,000

Really nice remodel completely redone. Every attempt was made to hold on to neat doors and hardware while making significant upgrades throughout. New maintenance free siding and heritage style 40 year roof, vinyl maintenance free insulated windows and storms for extra insulation and screens, New Kitchen cabinets, backsplash, countertops, and Stainless steel appliances! Breakfast bar with pendant lights to boot! Large formal dining room opens to large main living area with newly refinished gun barrel gray stained floors & morning fog walls. Step out to covered deck perfect for barb-b-ques and outdoor activities. Flat fenced yard with fire pit. Upstairs can be used for additional living space, huge bedroom for kids or a nice primary bed. Lower level has large rec area, laundry room and huge storage area. It also has direct access to garage. One of the neatest features of the home is the huge outdoor patio & convenient walk to the the newly redone Fontenelle park & lake. Agent is Seller.