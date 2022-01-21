Attention Investors and First Time Home Buyers! This cute gem of a home is currently rented. The renters want to stay. Heck! The renters want to buy the home they LOVE it so much! If features an open floorplan from the front room to the dining area to the kitchen, 3 bedrooms, a full bath, a rec area in the lower level, laundry area in the lower level and a deep garage with enough room for a shop area. The backyard is fenced. It is a really sweet home. Come see!
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $150,000
