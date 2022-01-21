 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $150,000

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $150,000

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $150,000

Attention Investors and First Time Home Buyers! This cute gem of a home is currently rented. The renters want to stay. Heck! The renters want to buy the home they LOVE it so much! If features an open floorplan from the front room to the dining area to the kitchen, 3 bedrooms, a full bath, a rec area in the lower level, laundry area in the lower level and a deep garage with enough room for a shop area. The backyard is fenced. It is a really sweet home. Come see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert