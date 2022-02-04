3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $150,000

Contract Pending. On market for backup offers. This home is an estate and sold as is. 3 bed, 1 bath, 1 car raised ranch with a large yard. Some cosmetics is all this home needs. Step into a comfortable living room with morning sun views. Above grade you will find three bedrooms and a full hall bath. Enjoy the large eat-in kitchen with an adjoining 3 season room overlooking a large backyard with shed and large concrete patio. This home has steel siding, a mostly fenced yard (missing about 10 ft on the side) and a sprinkler system.