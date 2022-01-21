3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $150,000

Why rent? Super cute ranch home will make an excellent starter home, investment property, or a perfect home if you want to downsize. Everything is on one floor, easy entry with only one step, access to a drop zone, and a deep one-car garage with shop space. ALL OF THE APPLIANCES STAY, including the refrigerator, microwave, range/oven, and washer/dryer. The kitchen has a side-by-side stainless refrigerator, breakfast bar, and laminate floors. Ample dining space with walkout to a covered patio. Cute breezeway/drop zone. New 30 year laminate shingle roof, new garage door opener, central air 2020, and newly remodeled bathroom. The exterior has maintenance-free vinyl siding, a fenced-level backyard, and a shed! Easy access to the Med Center, interstate, and shopping. Any furniture or lawn equipment can stay with the property if needed.