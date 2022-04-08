3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $150,000

Great home that has been completely and recently re-furbished from top to bottom. All new interior paint and floor coverings...carpet, ceramic tile and LVT. Kitchen has new cabinets, countertop and flooring. Stunning bath has new ceramic tile, tub, sink, stool flooring. French doors from living room to dining room. Main floor laundry. Potential to add another bedroom upstairs in unfinished portion. As it is, upper level has one bedroom and loft area. Basement has another bedroom with egress window. Bryant furnace is 7 years. Newer roof. New water heater 2022. Vinyl Siding. Enclosed front porch with swing to enjoy reading a book or sipping a drink. Detached garage and extra parking pad that could be covered to add a carport. Corner lot and within one half block to school. AMA