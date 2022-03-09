3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $155,000

Super cute & nicely updated 1.5 story home on a double lot in the Historic Minne Lusa neighborhood. You’ll love the hardwood floors & traditional layout. Remodeled full bath. Enclosed front porch great for mudroom & living space. Beautiful living room w/ fireplace. Formal dining room w/ lots of natural sunlight. Nicely maintained but updated kitchen w/ white cabinets, tile backsplash, & appliances stay. 2 spacious bedrooms on main floor & large 3rd bedroom space on 2nd level. Unfinished lower level w/ lots of potential & storage space. Hard to find 2 car detached garage. Walking distance to the public swimming pool, playground, dog park, & golf course. Sellers have taken great care of the home & it shows beautifully!