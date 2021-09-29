 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $159,900

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $159,900

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $159,900

Recently remodeled home, 2 bedrooms on main floor 3rd bedroom in the attic, brand new kitchen cabinets, flooring, all present appliances to stay. Walkup partially finished basement, off street parking on the back of the house. Call to set up your private showing.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert