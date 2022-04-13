3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $160,000

Move in Ready with so many updates! Vinyl siding exterior. Vinyl clad windows. Roof 2019. Huge 1 car garage with new opener. Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cabinets, countertops, and tile floor. Updated full bath. 2 bedrooms on the main floor. All new carpet. Lower level 3rd bedroom with egress window, large closet, and vinyl plank flooring. Easy interstate access. Close to Downtown, UNMC, and Midtown. Priced reasonably for a starter home or investor. Clean, cute, and cozy. Call today!