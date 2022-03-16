3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $160,000

This home is nestled right on the Prettiest Mile in History. Wait to be impressed with the 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 1 1/2 detached garage. This one owner for the last 30 years has well cared of the home. There is beautiful original woodwork throughout the house along with crown molding and oak floors. The gas fireplace is a focal point in the main sitting room. Updated kitchen with a gas stove. Sitting on a quarter acre lot with a a 6' privacy fence in backyard. The front yard is fully fenced too. Lots of closets and storage throughout the house. Newer roof 2015. HVAC 2018. Water heater 2019.