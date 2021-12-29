 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $160,000

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $160,000

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $160,000

This 1.5 Story home features 3 bedrooms and 1 bath with beautiful refinished wood floors on the main. Two of the bedrooms are located on the main floor and the third bedroom is located upstairs with a bonus room for additional space. New range/oven in 2019 and new roof in 2020. This home also features an enclosed porch and 2 car detached garage. You will be sure to love this old charmer so call to set up your showing today!

