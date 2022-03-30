 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $165,000

Lovely move in ready ranch home is ready for you to move in! This professionally updated home features, beautiful stone work to compliment the new siding! New laminate floors throughout, windows, new completely remodeled bathroom & kitchen with beautiful tile work! The living room is spacious enough to add a dinning area. Basement is ready for you to add a family room & possibly another non-conforming bedroom. This home would be a perfect starter home or your new rental investment! Close assess to Hwy 75 N, and a walking distance to Omaha North Magnet School! Just minutes from downtown, midtown, Benson, shopping & so much more! AMA.

