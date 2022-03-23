3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $168,000

Contract pending. On market for back up offers only. The search is over! Gorgeous 1.5 story in Minne Lusa on a corner lot. This rare 3 bed, 2 bath home sits in a desirable location with tons of natural light. The gorgeous kitchen was updated with appliances that stay and custom built cabinets. Original hardwood floors throughout tht main. Recent updates include newer exterior siding, updated light fixtures, and newer roof. The completely finishded basement is all brand new (2022) with a 3/4 bath, storage and extra space. Within walking distance to Miller Park.