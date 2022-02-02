3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $169,000

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 2/5 from 1-3!! Beautifully updated move in ready home in central location! Close to downtown, shopping, schools and parks. Refinished vintage woodwork throughout. New updates include new kitchen appliances, ceiling fans in bedrooms, all rooms freshly painted and finished wood floors. This home offers so much space! Over 1800 finished square feet, including 2 non-conforming rooms in basement. Cozy carpeted enclosed porch to enjoy all seasons! This home is one of a kind in this historic neighborhood! Buyer to verify schools with Omaha Pubic Schools.