3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $170,000

COMPLETELY UPDATED!! 3 Bedrooms above grade & 2 non-conforming rooms in the basement. Adorable, move in ready, 1.5 Story home! NEW (2022) laminate flooring, carpeting, & paint throughout. NEW (2022) entire main floor bathroom i.e., tub, tiling, vanity, toilet. NEW (2021) Roof. Newer (2011) Furnace, A/C & water heater. Zero step entry from garage to back entrance of home. Three season room on back of house! Durable, maintenance free steel siding! Currently in Bryan High location, but falls in the boundary for the BRAND NEW OPS Buena Vista High School (opening Fall 2022)l! All measurements approximate.

