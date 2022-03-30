 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $172,500

Freshly updated beauty! Very bright home with 24 new large windows, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, large closets. New roof, new siding, new paint inside and outside, new carpet throughout the house, new kitchen cabinets, new granite countertops. Convenient location! Upstairs features unique tall ceilings, incredibly spacious. Plenty of storage in the basement. You’ve got to see this one. It won’t last long!

