3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $175,000

Here is your quintessential Benson bungalow! This updated 3-bedroom 3 bath 1 car is a block from Maple street and its vibrant entertainment district. All new windows installed in 2021 make this home bright and airy. The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances complimented by a tasteful quartz countertop and tiled backsplash. The basement has a mother-in-law suite complete with its own bathroom and plenty room to stretch. The home sits on a deep lot with no back neighbor and alley access, perfect for parking work van or trailer. AMA. Agent has equity.