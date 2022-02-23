 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $175,000

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $175,000

This South Omaha gem has 3 beds 2 baths with a nonconforming room in the basement! Updated kitchen with granite countertops attached to the oversized dining room. This house has tons of storage and a fully fenced in yard with a large detached two car garage to keep your vehicles in out of the elements. Don't wait long on this listing. Call and set up a showing today!

