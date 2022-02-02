3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $175,000

Look at this gorgeous renovated house across the school! This 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage has an open concept design with a granite appointed kitchen and stainless steel appliances and LVP flooring. The large primary suite with his and her closets has a well thought out adjacent office/baby room/ potential walk-in-closet linked by a bright full bathroom. Make this home yours and turn the 10ft+ ceiling basement into an income generating mother-in-law suite with private entrance. AMA. Agent has equity.