 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $175,000

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $175,000

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $175,000

Look at this gorgeous renovated house across the school! This 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage has an open concept design with a granite appointed kitchen and stainless steel appliances and LVP flooring. The large primary suite with his and her closets has a well thought out adjacent office/baby room/ potential walk-in-closet linked by a bright full bathroom. Make this home yours and turn the 10ft+ ceiling basement into an income generating mother-in-law suite with private entrance. AMA. Agent has equity.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Herbie Husker no longer uses the OK sign
Huskers

Herbie Husker no longer uses the OK sign

The Anti-Defamation League said that the OK sign is usually "innocuous and harmless" but that some white supremacists have adopted it, prompting Nebraska to make a small change to its mascot.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert