 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $177,500

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $177,500

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $177,500

Expect to be impressed. Nicely updated throughout, including kitchen (stainless stove, fridge, and dishwasher), two baths (3/4 main, full second), new carpet throughout, freshly painted interior/exterior(stucco), finished basement, fireplace in LR. Office of LR, sitting room of MB, finished basement, fenced, one care det. garage, newer furnace, and CA (approx. 7 yrs.), newer roof and more. Worth a look.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert