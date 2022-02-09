3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $177,500

Expect to be impressed. Nicely updated throughout, including kitchen (stainless stove, fridge, and dishwasher), two baths (3/4 main, full second), new carpet throughout, freshly painted interior/exterior(stucco), finished basement, fireplace in LR. Office of LR, sitting room of MB, finished basement, fenced, one care det. garage, newer furnace, and CA (approx. 7 yrs.), newer roof and more. Worth a look.