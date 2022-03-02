3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $179,000

Perfect location in the Heart of Olde Towne Elkhorn, Close to shopping and restaurants and schools. Home features 3 beds 1 bath with laundry on main floor. Perfect Home to put your own personal touch on, it will needs cosmetic improvements, but still has the old classic character like original woodwork, built in cabinets, glass doorknobs and original wood floors under the carpet. Newer windows in kitchen, living and dining rooms. Basement has room for whatever you want. It already has the workshop and storage area. Fully fenced backyard off a large wooden deck. This home has been protected by Home Shield Home Warranty, Buyer will pay for a 1 Year warranty with a full price offer. All Measurements are approx. Taxes are Homestead exempt, estimated at $4,300 with tax levy at 2.4902