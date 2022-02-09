3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $189,900

Don't wait on this charmer close to Midtown Crossing, Blackstone and med center. Updated siding and new carpet inside. Hardwood floors in upstairs bedrooms. Spacious rooms for this size house. 3 larges bedrooms and 2 bath. Fenced yard with large backyard. Covered patio. This quaint neighborhood has a community garden and market and a music festival. Great coffeehouse at Myrtle and Cypress. And of course CALIFORNIA TACO! Cant beat the location if you love the midtown area! AMA