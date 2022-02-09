 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $189,900

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $189,900

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $189,900

Don't wait on this charmer close to Midtown Crossing, Blackstone and med center. Updated siding and new carpet inside. Hardwood floors in upstairs bedrooms. Spacious rooms for this size house. 3 larges bedrooms and 2 bath. Fenced yard with large backyard. Covered patio. This quaint neighborhood has a community garden and market and a music festival. Great coffeehouse at Myrtle and Cypress. And of course CALIFORNIA TACO! Cant beat the location if you love the midtown area! AMA

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert