3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $190,000

OPEN HOUSE: Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm. Ready to move in. 3 beds, 2 baths. Beautiful house with a bunch of light and space. Great location, 2 blocks from 42nd and L ST. Flat Lot Fenced. Recently renovated, new bathrooms, new kitchen appliances, new painting, new carpet, new furnace. Radon system mitigation already installed. Basement 100% finished and renovated (Office, Living room, Bar and a shower bathroom.). Detached car garage (1), New Garage open system (motor, rails, control). Alley access on back of the house with extra space for 2 cars. Come to see it. St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in front of the house. Beautiful street made of stone. You will love it. Agent Related to Seller. AMA