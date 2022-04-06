 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $192,500

This three bedroom two bath one and a half story home has been completely remodeled and ready for a new owner to love and enjoy. Front enclosed entry leads into a spacious living and formal dining room with beautiful wood floors. Main bedroom located on the the first level with a 3/4 close by. Absolutely beautiful kitchen with double oven, granite center island, ceramic floor in both kitchen and informal dining area leading to a new rear deck. Upper level has two spacious bedrooms and a beautiful full bath. Fenced yard with one car detached garage. Located close to schools, shopping and restaurants. This is that diamond in the rough you've been looking for.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert