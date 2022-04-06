3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $192,500

This three bedroom two bath one and a half story home has been completely remodeled and ready for a new owner to love and enjoy. Front enclosed entry leads into a spacious living and formal dining room with beautiful wood floors. Main bedroom located on the the first level with a 3/4 close by. Absolutely beautiful kitchen with double oven, granite center island, ceramic floor in both kitchen and informal dining area leading to a new rear deck. Upper level has two spacious bedrooms and a beautiful full bath. Fenced yard with one car detached garage. Located close to schools, shopping and restaurants. This is that diamond in the rough you've been looking for.