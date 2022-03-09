 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $195,000

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $195,000

Come check out this updated home in the popular Benson area! This house has tons of updates which include kitchen, bathroom, freshly painted, lighting and new flooring throughout. Brand new appliances are included with this home as well! Finished basement perfect for entertaining or a man cave. This home also features a detached garage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert