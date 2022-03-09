3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $199,900

Benson Charmer!!! Well-maintained by same owner for 22 years!!! This 3 bedroom (all on the main floor), 2 bath ranch style home has been totally updated. Nothing left to do!!! Simply move IN!!! Immediate possession available. Beautiful brand new eat in kitchen with white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & new LVP flooring. Neutral paint palette. Furnace & A/C replaced in 2021. Arched doorways, wood floors add to the charm of this home. Cozy enclosed 3 season porch. Rare two car detached garage. Finished lower level for the kids to hang out & so much more! Hurry to HOME SWEET HOME!