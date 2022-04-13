3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $200,000

Charming 1.5 story with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 car garage is in a prime location minutes away from Aksarben, Midtown, and Downtown! Featuring a large, open kitchen with new stainless steel oven and SS microwave, hardwood floors throughout main level, updated bathrooms and a freshly painted interior and exterior. The spacious upstairs level is great for a master suite, bonus room or playroom. Well-kept basement has plenty of space to finish off into a rec room with plenty of room left for storage. New gutters & downspouts in 2020. You can’t beat the adorable curb appeal. Hurry before this one is gone! AMA.