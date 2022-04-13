 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $200,000

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $200,000

Charming 1.5 story with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 car garage is in a prime location minutes away from Aksarben, Midtown, and Downtown! Featuring a large, open kitchen with new stainless steel oven and SS microwave, hardwood floors throughout main level, updated bathrooms and a freshly painted interior and exterior. The spacious upstairs level is great for a master suite, bonus room or playroom. Well-kept basement has plenty of space to finish off into a rec room with plenty of room left for storage. New gutters & downspouts in 2020. You can’t beat the adorable curb appeal. Hurry before this one is gone! AMA.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert