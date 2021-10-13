Iconic Benson, Here! This is the quintessential Mid-Town Home that you are looking for. Story and a half, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1 car garage, corner lot, hardwood/refinished floors, updates through-out. Main floor has a flex space - home office or as you deem fit. It is turn-key, PRE-INSPECTED, unfinished basement with bathroom rough in’s, and other personal touch options for you to DIY. The yard has well established trees and landscaping, fire pit for entertaining, plenty of space for garden, rain collection system, much more. Note - the city has done an extensive street project and you shall benefit from new sidewalks, approaches, and easement areas. Take a look - and truly experience the concept of “The Old Meets New.”
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $200,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
There’s not much excuse for the Big Ten’s officiating work Saturday night, writes Sam McKewon. Perhaps it hurt Nebraska a little bit more than Michigan, sure. In general, it was below-average work.
- Updated
Pedestrians in downtown Omaha found themselves dodging deck chairs, tables and bricks being thrown from the rooftop of an Old Market apartment building.
- Updated
There were questionable penalties, numerous replay reviews and even a flag thrown for "disconcerting signals." That was all part of a frustrating half of refereeing in Nebraska-Michigan.
- Updated
The sealing of an Omaha divorce case involving Hollywood filmmaker Alexander Payne has some court observers and the attorney for Payne’s estranged wife looking sideways.
- Updated
In a bit of a throwback to Nebraska’s glory days with a modern twist, the Huskers are running the triple option — with receivers as the pitch back. And it’s working in a Big Ten not used to seeing it.
- Updated
I’ve covered a few games over the last 30 years where Nebraska found valor in defeat, where the team grew from the pain and became better. But the program really needed this win, writes Tom Shatel.
- Updated
- 4 min to read
Adrian Martinez is playing his best football with a chance to write his Husker legacy. But right now he's living in the moment. And that's good, writes Tom Shatel, because this moment is a big one.
- Updated
Fast-rising freshman left tackle Teddy Prochazka will miss the rest of Nebraska's season after injuring his knee Saturday. Scott Frost confirmed the news at his Monday press conference.
- Updated
- 9 min to read
Brian Forbes found a way to channel his stress and soothe his mental scar tissue. An obsession. A mission: He wanted to be one of the few people in the world to bench-press 1,000 pounds.
- Updated
After relentless opposition, the state board of education halted the standards' development Sept. 3. The only consensus is that the process failed to produce standards acceptable to all Nebraskans.