3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $200,000

Iconic Benson, Here! This is the quintessential Mid-Town Home that you are looking for. Story and a half, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1 car garage, corner lot, hardwood/refinished floors, updates through-out. Main floor has a flex space - home office or as you deem fit. It is turn-key, PRE-INSPECTED, unfinished basement with bathroom rough in’s, and other personal touch options for you to DIY. The yard has well established trees and landscaping, fire pit for entertaining, plenty of space for garden, rain collection system, much more. Note - the city has done an extensive street project and you shall benefit from new sidewalks, approaches, and easement areas. Take a look - and truly experience the concept of “The Old Meets New.”