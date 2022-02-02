 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $205,000

Great house with extensive updating which includes remodeled kitchen, bathroom, & bedrooms. All appliances stay. Great street view from front porch where you can sit and enjoy your days with park view. Inside the front door you will be greeted with wood floors & a second fireplace in the large living room. Great family room in the basement with extra fireplace, big deck in the back yard, and detached garage.

