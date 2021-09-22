 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $214,900

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $214,900

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $214,900

Terrific 3 bedroom, one bath home with a large covered front porch, fenced backyard, and one car detached garage with extra parking. Add to this hardwood floors, a large formal dining room, newer roof, vinyl siding, wood burning fireplace, plus the washer and dryer are included. The Service One Warranty is also included through October 31, 2022. Close to UNO and the Med Center.

