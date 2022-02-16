3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $215,000

2011 N 61st Street is a traditional Benson area home with charming classic features and modern appliances. Recently updated and freshened throughout. Original wood floors, beautiful light fixtures, brick fireplace with hardwood mantle and gas log as well as many vintage cues complete this home. Convenient paved alley access makes for easy off-street garage parking as well as handy trash pickup. Three bedrooms with large closets, including a full attic dormer with plenty of storage. The traditional mudroom/pantry leads to a full size basement that is unfinished with smooth cement floors and provides great storage, workshop/hobby space and laundry facilities. The classic living room is adjacent to a formal dining room with swinging door access to the efficient galley style kitchen